Loke: Claims that KL-Tawau economy flight ticket hit RM3,138 inaccurate

PUTRAJAYA: Claims that the airfare for the Kuala Lumpur-Tawau route on April 20 hit RM3,138 for an economy class ticket is inaccurate, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

In a statement today, Loke said he contacted Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) Group Chief Executive Officer Captain Izham Ismail today and was informed about discrepancies in the facts involved.

“Izham has confirmed that all economy class tickets for the Kuala Lumpur-Tawau flight on that day have been sold out and there are only business class tickets left.

“He also confirmed that the ticket price (as claimed) is not for economy class but for the business class and that the ticket price was actually RM2,863.40 and not RM3,138,“ he said.

Loke said this to clarify former Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong’s claim that the ticket price for the economy class flight from Kuala Lumpur to Tawau on April 20 was priced at RM3,138 and therefore too expensive.

Loke asked Wee to correct his facts and to understand the difference between business and economy class tickets.

“Nevertheless, I thank him for his concern on steep flight ticket prices and for his views on additional capacity,” he said.

Loke said he will hold a press conference tomorrow at the Transport Ministry to provide additional facts on flight capacity for this year’s Aidilfitri celebrations. - Bernama