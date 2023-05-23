Loke: Commercial players urged to maximise effort in LIMA’23 to expand business

LANGKAWI: The Transport Ministry (MOT) has urged commercial players in the maritime and aerospace industries to use the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA ’23) platform to maximise effort to expand their business.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the ministry is confident that LIMA ’23 will be able to further expand potential business for both industries locally and globally.

He said the government is providing opportunities for industry players to meet with other industry players through the event.

“While you are here, please maximise your presence at LIMA ’23 by meeting the right contacts for your businesses,” he said in his speech during a LIMA ’23 dinner hosted by the ministry here tonight.

He said there will be various activities at the MOT’s pavilion at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) such as pocket talks on various topics about maritime and aerospace industries, memorandum of understanding’s signing ceremonies, career talks and products showcasing.

“The MOT pavilion is one of the platforms portraying Malaysia as the east and west meeting point of commercial maritime and aerospace business hub,” he said.

Loke said MOT is promoting the commercial segment for maritime and aerospace industries estimated to cover about 40 per cent of LIMA ’23, which focus on core products and services, ancillary services, latest technological advancement, education and career opportunities.

On local stakeholders’ participation from the commercial maritime and aerospace, he said the ministry is pleased with their level of participation as it is in tandem with the National Transport Policy, which is to widen Malaysia’s footprint in the global arena as well as to promote the internationalisation of Malaysia’s transport products and services.

LIMA ’23, themed “The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade” (May 23-27), is expected to draw more than 45,000 trade visitors and 250,000 public visitors.

The biennial event is participated by over 525 exhibitors, including 140 companies from the defence industry, 101 companies from the commercial sector and 284 companies involved in both sectors.

The event would also see 18 countries with country pavilions, including Australia, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. - Bernama