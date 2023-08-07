Loke: DAP to defend all seats in six states

BALIK PULAU: DAP will defend all of its seats in the upcoming elections in six states next month, said the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, said that there are no changes in the number of seats being contested.

“The number of seats (which DAP is contesting) has not changed; we will be contesting all the seats which were won by DAP in the previous elections.

“I have not counted the number of seats, but DAP has 19 seats in Penang,” he told reporters, after presenting driver’s licences, under the MyLesen B2 programme, at a driving school in Balik Pulau here today.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nomination day set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.

BALIK PULAU, July 8 (Bernama) -- DAP will defend all of its seats in the upcoming elections in six states next month, said the party’s secretary-general Anthony Loke.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, said that there are no changes in the number of seats being contested.

“The number of seats (which DAP is contesting) has not changed; we will be contesting all the seats which were won by DAP in the previous elections.

“I have not counted the number of seats, but DAP has 19 seats in Penang,” he told reporters, after presenting driver’s licences, under the MyLesen B2 programme, at a driving school in Balik Pulau here today.

Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan will go to the polls on Aug 12, with nomination day set on July 29 and early voting on Aug 8.-Bernama