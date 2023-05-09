Loke: DNAA for Zahid court’s decision

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution’s application for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Yayasan Akalbudi case was made at the discretion of the Attorney-General but was granted by the court, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

He said DAP respected the court process and ruling but in the interests of justice and accountability, Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun should give an open explanation regarding the factors which motivated him to make the application.

“This clarification is important to ensure that the confidence of the public and the international community in the country’s legal system is always preserved,” he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Loke, who is Transport Minister, said DAP would also uphold the principle of separation of powers between the judiciary, executive and legislative branches and ensure that there was no executive interference in any court case.

Yesterday, the High Court granted Ahmad Zahid the DNAA on all his 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed the DNAA application by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar after the prosecution said it wanted to halt the trial to investigate the case in a more comprehensive manner.

Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the party respected the High Court’s decision based on the principle of rule of law, which Amanah upholds.

He said Amanah was confident that the legal process and court proceedings for the case had been conducted judiciously and fairly.

“However, Amanah feels that based on the policy of integrity and accountability, the Attorney-General or Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) should give a detailed explanation on the grounds for seeking the decision (DNAA),” he added.

He said this would enlighten all quarters and help to preserve the integrity of the country’s legal institutions, especially AGC and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Meanwhile, UMNO’s Ulama Council chairman Datuk Dusuki Ahmad, in a statement, said the DNAA decision had disproved all allegations hurled against Ahmad Zahid by irresponsible quarters and cleared the UMNO president’s name.

He said the council was optimistic that the decision would boost the spirit and confidence of every UMNO member and that the truth would eventually prevail for the rakyat to assess what was happening.- Bernama