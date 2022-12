KUALA LUMPUR: Commuters who utilise the LRT Kelana Jaya Line can expect service disruptions up to the third quarter of next year (Q3 2023), Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said.

At a press conference here, Loke apologised to Malaysians, saying his ministry doing its best to make sure these disruptions do not happen frequently.

He said only 38 of the overall 56 train sets are operating, with the remaining 18 sets currently under maintenance.