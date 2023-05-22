Loke: ‘FF’ plate bidding nets record RM34.2m, FF8 most expensive at RM950,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Vehicle registration number bidding for the “FF” series netted a record high collection of RM34.29 million, with the FF 8 plate topping the chart at RM950,000, according to Anthony Loke (pix).

The transport minister said 34,032 people participated in the bidding process from May 14 to 19, and 8,348 of the bidders were successful.

He said apart from FF 8, the next most expensive plates were FF 9 (RM911,999), FF 3 (RM639,000) and FF 2 (RM638,000).

“The five numbers which attracted the most interest were FF 199 with 34 bidders, FF 51 with 32 bidders, and FF 155, FF 555 and FF 1688 with 29 bidders each.

“In terms of total number of bidders and winners, the FF series also saw the highest participation since the launch of the JPJeBid online application on April 15, 2019,” he told a media conference at Parliament Building here today.

Loke said the overwhelming response caused the system to crash on Thursday, forcing the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to extend the bidding period by 24 hours.

He apologised for the inconvenience caused and admitted that the system needed to be strengthened to prevent a recurrence.

Asked on social media allegations that one individual had obtained the three most expensive numbers, Loke said even if true, it was not wrong because a person was allowed to bid up to three numbers in any one series.

“As long as procedures were followed and the bids were the highest, the individual concerned would win. We do not look at a purchaser’s background,” he added. -Bernama