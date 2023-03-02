Loke: Free shuttle bus services from KL Sentral to Parliament for MPs, staff

PUTRAJAYA: Free shuttle bus services from KL Sentral to the Parliament building will be provided for Members of Parliament and Parliament staff during the next Parliament session, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pic).

Speaking at a press conference after attending the ministry’s ‘Tautan Mesra dan Perpaduan’ ceremony here today, Loke said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul had also agreed with the proposal to introduce the bus services.

Loke said further discussions would be held with the Parliament’s administration to ensure that the security is not compromised and straighten out the coordination aspect to enter the Parliament area by using a permanent pass.

“We will see how to implement it in terms of the security pass mechanism,“ he said, adding that the introduction of the bus services is an effort to reduce congestion in the area as well as encourage people to use public transport.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is scheduled to start on Feb 13.

Meanwhile, Loke said that Phase Two of the Putrajaya MRT line from Putrajaya Sentral to Kwasa Damansara will operate next month, adding that test runs are being conducted and monitored by the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

Meanwhile, when asked about the construction of a deep-sea port and international cruise terminal in Melaka, Loke said it was only a proposal and no operating licence had been granted.

He said licences would only be issued after the completion of relevant studies including the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before development can commence.

It was reported that 26 non-governmental organisations protested the 1,190-acre deep-sea port and cruise terminal project in the Alai area. - Bernama