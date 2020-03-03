Loke gives due credit to driver Hazril

KUALA LUMPUR: Often praised by event organisers and journalists for arriving early, former transport minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook says all the credit should go to his official driver Hazril Mohd Tanaim.

Loke in a post on his Facebook account today commended Hazril for being a quiet, yet dedicated staff.

“Over the past 21 months, I have been with him almost every day, Monday to Sunday. Sometimes my programmes may finish late at night, but the next day, he would still show up at my house early in the morning.

“He never complained, never once said he was tired. He always said ‘YB (Yang Berhormat) just let me know what time we need to leave,“ he said.

Loke also praised Hazril’s good management and planning skills, which allowed the former to reach any meeting or event ahead of the scheduled time.

In the meantime, Loke said he considered Hazril as part of his team at the transport minister’s office, and not just a driver.

“I never left the front seat empty. If my personal bodyguard was on leave, I’d sit in front.

“The first time I did that, he (Hazril) was shocked. He said he had never seen a minister sit in front. I then told him I’m not too bothered about protocol,“ he said.

Loke said of all his staff at the ministry, he would miss Hazril the most.

“I am very grateful to Hazril. May he and his wife, who is also a Ministry of Transport staff, continue to serve at their best.

“Hazril, thank you and always be careful when driving,“ he added. - Bernama