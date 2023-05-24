Loke: Government to procure UASTM system

LANGKAWI: The government is in the process to procure the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management (UASTM), said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said unmanned aviation systems or drone technologies and operations have been evolving rapidly, spurring new aviation entrants and a multitude of new products and services.

He said the ministry acknowledged drones as the future of aviation in the country, therefore efforts in supporting this dynamic growth must be guided first and foremost by the priority to ensure the safety, security, efficiency and sustainability of the unmanned aircraft systems or UAS operations which are now being innovated.

“UASTM is an integrated system which will allow all drone players to complete the processes from registration to monitoring operations at their fingertips, as well as to allow the authority to oversight the drone activities, issue authorisation for UAS operations and airspace management,” he said in his opening remarks during Langkawi Aviation Summit, here today.

His speech was read out by his deputy Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Loke said to enable the drone industry to grow in a conducive and safe environment, the industry has to be filled with a vast number of competent operators with the right UAS knowledge.

“The government is also amending regulations to support and spur the growth of the drone industry without jeopardising the safety elements,” he said.

Loke said the Ministry of Transport’s vision is to provide a safe, efficient and sustainable transport system across the nation so as to improve the quality of life and support a competitive economy.

Langkawi Aviation Summit is part of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA ’23) programmes.

With the theme “Flying into The Future: A Road Map with Sustainable Aviation and Drones”, the summit aims to provide a platform for industry leaders, experts, and enthusiasts to come together and explore innovative solutions that will shape the future of aviation and drones’ technology while ensuring sustainability remains at the core of our endeavours. - Bernama