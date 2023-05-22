Loke: Govt urges more airlines to use SAF

LANGKAWI: The government is encouraging more local airlines to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to reduce the rate of carbon emissions in the country.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said this was in line with the country’s efforts towards a low-carbon economy in addition to meeting commitments under the carbon offsetting and reduction scheme for the mandatory phase of international aviation (CORSIA).

“The aviation industry is the industry that has the highest rate of gas emissions and there are already countries in Europe that have made it mandatory for their airlines (to use SAF).

“... but in Malaysia, we have not yet reached that level. However, we will go in that direction (mandating the use of SAF),” he told a media conference at the Lang Merah Complex of the Langkawi International Airport, here, today.

Earlier, Loke arrived on board a Malaysia Airlines commercial flight using SAF from Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

To accelerate the use of SAF, Loke said the entire aviation ecosystem - government, industry stakeholders and producers - need to work together to create a supportive policy and regulatory framework, invest in research and development and look into incentivising the production and adoption of SAF.

Meanwhile, Petronas Dagangan Berhad Commercial Business head Hardeep Singh said the company is currently a supplier of SAF and plans to become a producer of the fuel.

“We have plans to produce (SAF) towards quarter four of this year,” he said. -Bernama