Loke: Govt will ensure affordable ECRL fares

KOTA BHARU: Transport Minister Anthony Loke said his ministry would discuss with stakeholders of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) to ensure that passenger fares would be affordable to all Malaysians.

He said a safe and comprehensive rail network would contribute to achieving components of the Malaysia MADANI concept.

“All parties are accountable to ensure the national infrastructure can be enjoyed by all,” he said during his speech at the launch of the construction of the Kota Bharu ECRL station here today, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and attended by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Seri Darwish Abdul Razak.

Loke also said the government would always prioritse the interests of the people when determining passenger fares.

“Of course, fares will be of the Rahmah concept so that it is affordable, so we will make sure it won’t be burdensome,” he said, adding that the fares had yet to be decided at this point. - Bernama