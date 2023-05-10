Loke: Green aviation to be main agenda of NACC meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said green aviation will be the main agenda during the National Aviation Consultative Council (NACC) meeting next week (Oct 11).

The NACC was established under the Transport Ministry with the aim of addressing the development, challenges, and direction of the local aviation sector.

“We want to help airlines reduce their carbon footprint by improving operational efficiency, introducing better mechanisms in terms of airspace control so that they can land faster, burn less fuel, and contribute to sustainability.

“We are also looking into how to position Malaysia as a green fuel hub for shipping companies,” he said at the fifth Green Logistics Partnership Conference 2023, here today.

Loke also said that he will follow up with national oil and gas company Petronas on how to position Malaysia as a green fuel hub.

“We are open to ideas and suggestions. We are ready to listen, open to suggestions, and prepared to study and learn from best practices. We want to adopt them within our ministry, and we are determined to overcome any barriers we face.

“As far as the Minister of Transport is concerned, my role is to review regulations, and policies, and identify any roadblocks that hinder sustainability,” he said.

Loke emphasised that the Transport Ministry needs to make businesses align better with their green agenda.

“Environmental, social and governance is an important component for many business entities today, and we are here to support this agenda.

“So, we hope to collaborate, and the Ministry of Transport will be the biggest supporter when it comes to sustainability,” he added. -Bernama