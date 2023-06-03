Loke: I will not summarily close the book on MH370 tragedy

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today stressed that he will not summarily close the book on the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) flight MH370 tragedy.

In a message ahead of the ninth anniversary of the plane’s disappearance, he reiterated the Malaysian government’s position that due consideration will be given to future search operations should there be new and credible information on the potential location of the MH370’s final resting place.

“I am painfully aware of the desire for closure. Since 2014, Malaysia and its international partners have searched millions of square kilometres through air, ship and undersea operations,” he said in a statement, yesterday.

This Wednesday (March 8) marks the ninth year of the tragedy of the aircraft that vanished without a trace, leaving many questions on what actually happened to the ill-fated plane unanswered and passengers’ family members in limbo.

Loke said to the families of the 239 passengers and crew members on board the lost aircraft, no amount of sympathy can erase the grief and heartache of losing their loved ones.

“Malaysians will always stand by you and share the weight of this tribulation together. We honour the lives lost and will not forget them,“ he added.

On the evening of March 8, 2014, the Malaysia Airlines aircraft with 239 people on board left the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Beijing but vanished from the radar screen about two hours after its departure. - Bernama