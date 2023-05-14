Loke: JPJ aims to go for full digitalisation to ensure more effective services

SEREMBAN: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) intends to go for full digitalisation in the future to ensure the quality of the agency’s delivery to the people runs smoothly and effectively.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the digitalisation concept had already been initiated through the JPJ Digitalisation Strategic Plan 2021-2025 with various initiatives including information technology infrastructure plans, governance and competency.

“We do hope that there will be full digitalisation, but it will take time because there are many systems that need to be integrated. Now in 2023 we already have several initiatives such as the Digitalisation of Motor Vehicle Licence (eLKM) and Malaysian Driving Licence (eLMM) in line with the digitalisation drive.

“JPJ eBid has been in place since 2019 and in the next two years, many more digitalisation initiatives will be implemented by JPJ,“ he told reporters after officiating JPJ’s 77th anniversary celebration themed ‘‘Digitalisasi Kebitaraan JPJ’’ which was held for three days from Friday here.

He said the digitalisation concept was also applied to a more holistic enforcement strategy, including using drones to detect offenders who violated traffic rules, including during the Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri road safety operation.

He explained that the use of Enforcement Action Camera (EAC) and Smart Enforcement Device (SmED) which focuses on JPJ Touchless Operation (Go-Pro Camera) as well as High Speed ​​Weigh-in-Motion (Hi-WiM) system technology are also being intensified to increase effectiveness of JPJ enforcement.

Meanwhile, at the ceremony, Loke also launched several new initiatives introduced by JPJ including the Driver Education Curriculum e-Book (KPP), JPJeID, JPJ Mobile and Vehicle Registration Number (FF) bidding which will be open for five days starting today through JPJeBid.

“I am confident that these new initiatives will directly benefit the people and enable JPJ to be at its best as a friendly, efficient and transparent public service provider and enforcer,“ he said.- Bernama