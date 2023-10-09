Loke: JPJ DG should be part of special task force

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general (DG) Datuk Rospiagus Taha should be a part of the special task force, established to investigate allegations of misconduct related to the registration of classic number plates, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that the special task force would need the full involvement of the JPJ, as the department has the information and access to the alleged misconduct which is being investigated.

He added that Rospiagus, who was a member of the special task force, had only been appointed as JPJ DG on June 19, and had no interest in the issue being investigated.

“First of all (the special task force) needs to be composed of the JPJ DG and the current DG is the new DG... with the so-called issues (which are being investigated) from 2016.

“For sure the involvement of the JPJ (in the task force) is needed, as it has the information, data and others. If there is no involvement of JPJ, how can we access the information,” he said in a press conference after the 2023 DAP Congress, here today.

Loke, who is also the DAP secretary-general, said this when asked to comment on the actions of some parties disputing the involvement of the JPJ DG and the department, in a special task force to investigate allegations of misconduct related to the registration of classic vehicle number plates.

On Friday (Sept 8), Loke announced the establishment of a special task force, which comprises members of the Integrity Unit of the Transport Ministry, to investigate allegations of misconduct at JPJ related to the registration of classic vehicle number plates.

He said that he highlighted the matter in the post-Cabinet meeting, following the disclosure of documents, known as the JPJandora Papers, by the Telegram Edisi Siasat.

Edisi Siasat claimed that the classic registration numbers have been revived and sold for hundreds of thousands of ringgit, with the activity said to be orchestrated by JPJ officials themselves.

Included is a 28-page document which, among other things, displays a list of the number plates of classic vehicles, which are allegedly brought back and registered for ownership, and some which have already been sold at a very good price, either to individuals or companies.

The document also provides details on the total numbers listed, based on the year since 2007, as well as by state, with Selangor, Perak and Johor among the highest.-Bernama