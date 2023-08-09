Loke: JPJ instructed to improve JPJeBid system

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) has instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to improve its JPJeBid system, which experienced capacity constraints during peak hours.

He said the Transport Ministry had been notified of the alleged lack of governance regarding the registration of classic number plates by JPJ.

“Following the information contained in the ‘JPJandora Papers’ document, I have highlighted the matter at today's post-Cabinet meeting and instructed the establishment of a Special Task Force in the ministry, which will also comprise members from the ministry's Integrity Unit,” he said in a statement today.

Loke said that the Special Task Force had been mandated to investigate the allegations and also recommend improvements to enhance the transparency of the process to register classic number plates. -Bernama