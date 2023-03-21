Loke: KTM komuter service delays only temporary

KUALA LUMPUR: Delays in Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) Komuter service in the Klang Valley of late are only temporary, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said it should also not be considered that the Komuter service has become less popular.

Loke said the delays will be resolved once Phase One of the Klang Valley Double Track project (KVDT1) was fully completed.

“It is true that there are service problems due to the ongoing construction and upgrading of our twin tracks and this affects operations especially the frequency of trains and of course the (waiting) time at the station is longer, that’s why there are many complaints.

“We will continue to discuss with KTMB on how to increase the frequency of trains to overcome this operational challenge,” he told reporters after the signing ceremony of KTMB’s 10th Collective Agreement (CA) with the KTMB Workers Union (RUM) here today.

Also present were KTMB Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin and RUM president Abdul Razak Md Hassan.

Citing the example of KTMB’s Electric Train Service (ETS), Loke said the service was popular and many people complained about not being able to get their hands on tickets.

“So it is not accurate to say KTMB services are not popular. This issue only involves one sector which is the Klang Valley Komuter because there is an operational problem and we acknowledge this problem,” he said.

The CA, meanwhile, contains salary adjustment proposals involving KTMB staff as well as the added value of existing facilities and benefits to union members and staff which was approved by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) through a letter dated Jan 13.

In his speech, Mohd Rani said MoF has approved a salary adjustment of 12 per cent to all grade 9 and 10 non-executive staff and an adjustment of 15 per cent for grade 11 and 12 staff.

“We are very grateful for this salary adjustment which will boost the spirits of non-executive staff to improve their work performance to achieve the company’s transformation plans. - Bernama