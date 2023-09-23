Loke: Legal action against errant lorry, trailer drivers stringent enough

NILAI: Transport Minister Anthony Loke today stressed that legal actions taken against lorry or trailer drivers who commit road offences in this country are already stringent enough.

He said there was no issue of the government not taking stern action against errant lorry or trailer drivers, and in fact, the operators themselves acknowledged the severity of the penalties.

“Enforcement is carried out continuously and rigorously by the Road Transport Department (JPJ), especially against lorries carrying excessive loads. We are aware of the public’s concern regarding the recent accidents and will continue monitoring and taking action.

“Many say that the actions are not strict, but within the existing regulations, the actions and laws are stringent enough. If they are found carrying an excessive load, not only can they be fined, but their vehicles can be impounded and forfeited,” he told reporters after attending the Career@Transportation Programme in Nilai.

Loke said the ministry always ensures that a more comprehensive approach is implemented to strike a balance between industry needs and road safety.

Commenting on today’s programme, Loke said over 2,000 job opportunities are being offered in the transportation sector, which includes the air, land and maritime sectors.

All candidates with Bachelor’s degrees, diplomas, Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, and skills certificates have the opportunity to benefit from the two-day programme at AEON Nilai.

“This approach aims to expose the public to job opportunities in the transportation sector. We certainly need more workers, especially bus and train drivers in the Klang Valley.

“For bus drivers, we aim to make them more competent. Attractive allowances and salaries are being offered,” he said.

Among the companies involved in the programme are Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad, Malaysia Rail Link, Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad, Air Asia, Batik Air, MYAirline Sdn Bhd, Ground Team Red and Malaysia Aviation Group.-Bernama