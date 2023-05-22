Loke: LIMA’23 provides best platform to rejuvenate maritime, aerospace industries

LANGKAWI: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) will provide one of the best international platforms to rejuvenate the maritime and aerospace industries which were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said LIMA’23 is a good platform to expand potential business opportunities in the industries with the effective synergy between the Defence Ministry and Transport Ministry as well as relevant agencies and stakeholders.

“While the Defence Ministry covers 60 per cent of LIMA’23 for the defence and security segment, the Transport Ministry is covering another 40 per cent for the commercial segment of maritime and aerospace industries,” he said at the opening ceremony and reception of LIMA’23 at the Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC) today

The event was also attended by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Loke said the commercial sector for maritime and aerospace will focus on core products and services, ancillary services, the latest technological advancement and education, as well as academic and career opportunities.

He also said both local and foreign investors could take advantage of the latest development in the maritime and aerospace industries in Malaysia.

“One of the mega projects in the maritime sector is the proposed development of the Carey Island Port which could strengthen Port Klang’s status as a main marine hub for Southeast Asia,” he said.

In the aviation sector, the minister said the redevelopment of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Selangor, would be a game-changer as the airport would be turned into a regional aviation hub with a maximum capacity of eight million annual passengers that would potentially create thousands of high-value and high-skilled jobs in Malaysia.

Themed “The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, Loke said LIMA’23 is expected to draw more than 45,000 trade visitors and 250,000 public visitors.

“As exhibitors, you will have a chance to make your organisation known to a diverse market at the international event.

“This is very much aligned with our National Transport Policy to promote the internationalisation of transport services,” Loke noted.

LIMA’23 is participated by over 525 exhibitors, including 140 companies from the defence industry, 101 companies from the commercial sector and 284 companies from both sectors.

The event would also see 18 countries with country pavilions, including Australia, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. -Bernama