Loke: Local industries, firms should integrate drones in daily operations

LANGKAWI: The Ministry of Transport encourages companies and industries in the country to integrate drones into their daily operations to keep pace with modern technology.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said industry players should quickly adapt to the development of drone technology considering its versatility for various use cases and ability to resolve some pressing issues, such as the lack of manpower in the agricultural sector.

“Drone technology is a new field that needs to be looked into and it is closely related to the Ministry of Transport, because, in terms of regulation, it is under the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Of course, we, on the government side welcome and also want to facilitate the development and growth of drone technology because it is really needed at this point,“ he said when met after visiting Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2023 (LIMA’23) booths at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today.

Meanwhile, Loke said he received good feedback from foreign guests at LIMA’23 following the opening gambit this morning.

“On average, I got quite good feedback from the foreign guests, especially the ministers who were quite impressed with LIMA’23 this time, not only with the size of the exhibition but also the performances that were presented (during the opening gambit),“ he said.

The Seremban MP also expressed hope that the event managed by the Ministry of Defence (defence sector) and the Ministry of Transport (commercial sector) could be used as a platform to introduce the country’s capabilities to the world. - Bernama