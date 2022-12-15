Loke: Maintenance of public facilities must become a culture

KUALA LUMPUR: The maintenance of facilities involving public transportation must become a culture in the country so that such services can remain at the optimum level said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said such culture must become a norm among those who are entrusted with such duties so that there is consistency in the performance of such facilities and not just take action when there is an issue on the maintenance of a certain facility.

“Therefore, I hope we can ensure the maintenance system can remain at the optimum level all the time. I am sure such an initiative can be carried out and at the same time an audit on such facilities must be carried out all the time.

“I have asked Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) to attend a post-cabinet meeting at the Transport Ministry. It was brought to my attention that both have not been invited for such meetings for two years,” he told reporters after launching the 12th Malaysia-China Entrepreneurs Conference (MCEC 2022), here today.

Loke said the meeting would focus on the operation of the public transport system, commuters and maintenance of facilities which involves the two service providers.

“I want to make sure not only the ‘highlight’ areas are focused but all stations need the same initiative,” he said.

Loke also thanked Prasarana, MRT Corp, the local government in Kuala Lumpur and Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) for their quick action in upgrading facilities for the public.

Asked about a foreign report that claimed debris of the ill-fated MH370 was found, he said the ministry has yet to receive any information on the matter.

Speaking about the MCEC 2022 programme, Loke said the programme can be seen as an important relationship between Malaysia and China and one that can be a catalyst to boost the business sector and bring about foreign investment.

Also present at the function was Affin Bank chief executive officer Datuk Wan Razly Abdullah and China’s Ambassaddor to Malaysia, Ouyang Yujing. - Bernama