Loke: MOT, Malacca govt in discussions to continue MICT project

MALACCA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is in discussions with the Malacca state government to continue the Malacca International Cruise Terminal (MICT) project which had its investment operating licence revoked previously due to several issues.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the MICT, which involves reclamation works under the Malacca Gateway project was almost complete, and would have various negative implications if it was discontinued.

“The ministry has received an application from the Malacca Gateway developer to revive the cruise terminal project and it is in the process of obtaining license approval to continue the project from the ministry, especially the Malacca Port Authority.

“We have no problem supporting the continuation of this project, but we need to take into account the views of the state government, and I have instructed officials from the Port Klang Authority to contact the Malacca state government to discuss, in particular, the cruise terminal issue,“ he told reporters here today.

Loke, who is also DAP secretary-general, said this after officiating the 2022 Malacca DAP Annual Convention.

According to Loke, he will also be holding a meeting soon with the state government, besides paying a courtesy call to Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali for further discussions over the matter.

In another development, he said the Stage Bus Services Transformation (SBST) programme, through the ‘myBas Malacca’ initiative, would be implemented this year to improve the transport system in the state.

However, he said various aspects including investment costs and the appointment of contractors were being discussed more thoroughly and discussions with the state government would also be held in the near future.

“The SBST programe will be accommodated by the Federal government through Budget 2023 which was announced recently, and the ministry will appoint and pay the operating firm.

“This service is more stable because the operator has no risk in terms of operational losses because it is borne by the government, but they need to ensure that the bus schedule is according to the set time,“ he said.

On the prices of bus fares under myBas, he said the government might introduce a monthly pass in Malacca, similar to the one to be implemented in Johor. - Bernama