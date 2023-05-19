Loke: MOT to take immediate action on MACC report

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) is in the process of taking immediate action on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) report on misconduct, involving the staff of an agency under the ministry, said its Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke said that MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki met him on Tuesday to discuss disciplinary cases which have not been resolved at his ministry.

As a result of the fruitful meeting, he instructed his ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan, to ensure that every disciplinary case is acted upon immediately, and to report back to MACC.

When asked about the number of pending disciplinary cases, Loke said that it was an internal matter, and there were also cases which had been resolved but had not been reported to the MACC.

“The important thing is that we take action on whatever MACC recommends. That is my commitment to the MACC chief commissioner, that MOT will cooperate fully. Cases where disciplinary action has not been taken will be followed up promptly.

He said this at a press conference after chairing the Technical Committee on Traffic Congestion meeting here today.

It was reported earlier that Azam had disclosed that some government agencies ignored more than 500 reports of misconduct involving their staff, even though MACC had recommended action be taken, including the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). -Bernama