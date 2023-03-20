Loke: NASP study on KXP not finalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Airport Strategic Plan (NASP) study pertaining to the proposed development of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) is yet to be finalised.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke (pix) said the Transport Ministry (MoT) has also not received any official application to build an aerodrome for the Kedah Aerotropolis project.

In this regard, he said there was no question of the government rejecting the proposed development of the project.

“The approval by the National Physical Planning Council (NPPC) prior to this was given only in principle whereby there needs to be a follow-up application to the Transport Minister for the aerodrome,” he said during the question and answer session in Parliament today.

Loke was replying to a supplementary question by Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN-Padang Serai) on the latest development of the NASP study on KXP and Kedah Aerotropolis.

Responding to Azman’s original question regarding the MOT’S role in ensuring the project continues, Loke said a series of discussions and meetings had been held with the Kedah state government to detail out the KXP development proposal.

He said the ministry had informed the developers and the Kedah state government that the proposed KXP development project is subject to the NASP study.

“So far, the Kedah government submitted a letter, dated Jan 3, 2021, asking the ministry to give permission for the development of the KXP and Kedah Aerotropolis project by giving an exception on the waiting period for the completion of the NASP study or using the findings of previous preliminary study data as the interim NASP,” he said.

Loke said applications for aerodrome development projects including airports in Malaysia must be made in accordance with the Civil Aviation Act 1969 and related regulations.

He said the MoT was always open to development proposals from state governments or private investors that bring about economic benefits, competitiveness and also for sustainable development. - Bernama