Loke: No directive for Sivakumar to be relieved from his post

PUTRAJAYA: No directive has been issued by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar to be relieved from his post following the arrest of his officers, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

“So far, there has been no such instruction from the prime minister for Sivakumar to take leave,“ the Minister of Transport said in a press conference on flight ticket prices in conjunction with Aidilfitri 2023 here today.

Yesterday, Sivakumar, who is also Batu Gajah Member of Parliament was present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement on the case believed to be related to foreign worker recruitment contracts.

Loke said the MACC is still investigating the case.

“We (DAP) are monitoring the development of the case, “ he said. - Bernama