Loke: Online payment for LMM, LKM still in testing phase

GEORGE TOWN: Online payment for the Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM) and Malaysian Driving Licence (LMM) will be announced after the completion of the Proof of Concept (POC) implementation, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said this was to ensure smooth launch of the system on the MyJPJ application and prevent it from crashing due to high traffic.

“We will launch this online payment system through the MyJPJ application in a few months,” he told reporters after officiating the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the New Han Chiang University College of Communication here today.

Loke said the launch of the digital display modes of LKM and LMM on Feb 10 could also help reduce congestion at Road Transport Department (RTD) counters.

“Since it will take time for the people to adapt, (vehicle owners) can still apply for a physical copy of their licence and road tax,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on yesterday’s viral video of two Malaysians being issued traffic summonses in Thailand for failing to produce a physical copy of their driving licences to the authorities, Loke said the matter was subject to laws in that country.

He explained that the digital licence is only valid in this country and the ministry has no authority to determine how laws in other countries are enforced.

“We have not stopped the issuance of physical copies of driving licences, so if they want to drive in a country that requires a physical licence then they can apply for it at RTD counters when renewing their licence,” he said.-Bernama