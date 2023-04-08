Loke: PN confusing voters on central govt change via state polls

KUALA TERENGGANU: The agenda played by Perikatan Nasional (PN) that if they win big in the state election on Aug 12. it will be followed a change in the central government is an irresponsible claim.

DAP secretary-general, Anthony Loke said the statement also showed the opposition aliance has run out of ideas with the statement to confuse the people.

“The state election is to determine state governments. It is not to determine the central government. The Unity Government now which comprises various parties is stable and strong. This is more so when we obtained strong support from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS).

“When the Premier of Sarawak (Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and Sabah Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor) joined the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to accompany Selangor Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari) during the nominationn of candidate, it gives the signal that the Unity Government is strong, its here to stay,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue with the Parent-Teacher Association of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Chung Hwa We Sin here today.

Loke who is also Transport Minister said with the undivided support of leaders, any attempts to topple the Unity Government or Anwar would not get the support of Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional MPs. .

Commenting further, Anthony said that PN should try to bring the message of change and development to these six states if it wins on August 12 instead of continuing to dream of capturing Putrajaya with such statements.

“These statements of theirs to change the government are only clapping with one hand. It’s just their wishful thinking. So, I think the people can judge that they don’t have the sincerity to bring progress to their respective states,“ he said.

The state elections in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan on August 12 will be held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary By-Election, and early voting is set for August 8. - Bernama