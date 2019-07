KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke refused today to confirm or deny if the “TMJ” and ‘RZ” registration plates used by two Johor royals are registered with the Road Transport Department (RTD).

Loke told reporters to refer to his ministry’s written parliamentary statement on the issue yesterday which neither confirmed nor denied the registration. It also didn’t answer the question on the roadworthiness of the vehicles.

“We have already given a written answer. It’s okay,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

Loke also reiterated his response, saying the answer was given yesterday when asked if his ministry was attempting to avoid conflict with the Johor royal house.

In its written reply yesterday, the Transport Ministry only stated that regulations concerning vehicle plate registrations are under the purview of the transport minister and RTD director, but provided no explanation to the “TMJ” and “RZ” licence plate question raised in the Dewan Rakyat by Labis MP Pang Hok Liong.

Pang questioned if the two vehicle number plates used by the royal house were registered with the RTD.

The “TMJ” plate is used for vehicles owned by Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, who is popularly known as TMJ, which refer to his royal post in Malay — Tunku Mahkota Johor.

The “RZ” plate is used by the Johor Permaisuri, Raja Zarith Sofiah Sultan Idris Shah, as it bears her initials.