SUBANG JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has rubbished claims that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is using the Khat issue to garner Malay support for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Loke was responding to an audio clip in Chinese that went viral on social media. It featured a self-proclaimed DAP member accusing Mahathir of using Malay-Arabic calligraphy for that end.

When asked by the press if he agreed with the claims made in the audio clip, he said: “Don’t put words into my mouth. Tun Dr Mahathir is a statesman, he is PM for all Malaysians.”

The Education Ministry has proposed the introduction of the teaching of Khat in primary schools next year, causing a debate among various quarters.

“That has always been our approach whenever we are faced with an issue, we will have a meeting to discuss the matter with the representatives across the states,“ he told a press conference after attending the launch of Airbus Helicopter’s new facility in Subang.