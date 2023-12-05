Loke to meet Azam Baki on misconduct issues next Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook is expected to meet Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) on Tuesday to exchange notes relating to misconduct reports involving a department under his ministry.

Loke said that he has received (internal) reports on the cases, which have been solved, however he acknowledged that there are outstanding cases.

“I will meet him (Azam) on issues that he wants to raise up and I would appreciate if he could give more information,“ he said on the sidelines of the third Maritime Law and Business Conference 2023 today.

When asked on the cases, he said most of the cases involved the Road Transport Department and there were cases resolved via disciplinary actions and so on.

The two-day conference, themed “Refuelling the Future - Sustainability and Growth in the Post-Covid Era”, is organised by the International Malaysian Society of Maritime Law (IMSML).

Loke also said that he would get the views of Azam on issues of misconduct in the minister’s office and how to reduce the risk of being exposed to issues involving integrity.

Earlier, Azam Baki said that a total of 553 misconduct reports, some of which were submitted 12 years ago, have yet to be taken action by department heads, with 125 reports involving the police, followed by the Road Transport Department. -Bernama