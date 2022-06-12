Loke to meet Prasarana after impromptu spot-check

KUALA LUMPUR: Newly appointed Transport Minister Anthony Loke will hold a meeting with the Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) management this week to discuss the direction for the public transport operator and ways to improve public transport services.

He had made an unannounced trip to check out conditions on the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line during peak hours from 5pm to 7pm yesterday.

Loke said he found the Kelana Jaya LRT trains very congested and uncomfortable for passengers.

“I did not inform the Prasarana management and media (about my visit) because I wanted to experience what ordinary passengers have to go through every day,” he said in a post on his official Facebook yesterday. - Bernama