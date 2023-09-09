Loke: Tolerance, moderation in politics to make Malaysia a role model

KLANG: Adopting tolerance and taking a moderate approach in politics are essential in ensuring that Malaysia becomes a role model for the world in various aspects, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

Loke said in a plural society and multi-religious country such as Malaysia, politics should not be driven by extreme voices as it can lead the country towards destruction.

“All parties must acknowledge that as a diverse nation, we need to embrace tolerance and a moderate approach and make it mainstream because Malaysia’s success lies in our ability to live harmoniously despite our diversity.

“It needs to be understood and fostered to ensure that the country can rise again together under the Unity Government to overcome various challenges,” he said in his speech at the opening of the 2023 Wanita DAP National Congress, here, today.

The Transport Ministry also expressed thanks to all parties for setting aside their differences to establish the Unity Government.

“I know it’s not easy for everyone (to do so). It’s not easy for friends from UMNO-Barisan Nasional (BN) and it’s not easy for our friends from PKR either. But I want to bring togetherness, that is the spirit of humanity. If we all have this spirit of humanity, we will be united.

“Regardless of race and religion we aspire to have a stable and peaceful country with economic growth and opportunities for everyone to succeed, have access to quality education and healthcare, and ultimately, to live a good life,” he said.

Loke also stressed that DAP has repeatedly stated its commitment to upholding and defending the Federal Constitution particularly Islam as the religion of the federation, the position of Malay Rulers, Bahasa Melayu as the national language and the special rights of the Malays.

He stated that these principles are among the direction and framework of the party’s struggle to develop a progressive society that celebrates diversity.

Meanwhile, Loke said the presence of Wanita BN at the congress for the first time is a positive start, adding that he hoped the spirit of cooperation could be fostered by the grassroots as well.

A total of 305 Wanita Dap delegates from across the country attended the congress.-Bernama