Loke: Tony Pua’ s statement made in individual capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: The statement made by former DAP publicity secretary Tony Pua calling Barisan Nasional (BN), which is now in Pakatan Harapan (PH) under the Unity Government, a ‘corrupt coalition’ was made in an individual capacity, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said Pua does not represent the party leaders and the offensive speech made against the main coalition partner should not have been released, adding that Pua no longer holds any position in the party.

“The DAP top leadership has made a policy decision to cooperate and work in a coalition with other parties for political stability.

“Any provocative statement against a coalition partner in the Unity Government is not in line with the current stance and direction of the party,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook today.

Pua reportedly made the statement when speaking at a DAP Fundraising Dinner at the Petaling Jaya City Hall (MBPJ) compound yesterday.

Loke, who is also Transport Minister reminded all DAP leaders and members to always maintain a harmonious relation between parties and coalitions in the Unity Government for the sake of political stability which is very much needed now.

“Anyone in DAP who cannot keep their mouth shut in this matter is not welcome at all to speak on DAP’s stage,“ he said. - Bernama