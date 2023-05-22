Loke urges PH supporters to vote for Umno in state polls

KUALA LUMPUR: DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) today urged supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) to vote for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the six state elections due this year.

He said it was logical for parties in the Unity Government to support each other.

“When we cooperate, surely component partners in a coalition will support one another.

“It is the same for PH leaders. In the campaign for the coming state elections, we will ask our supporters to vote for BN candidates in areas where PH is not contesting,” he told a press conference at the lobby of Parliament Building here today.

He was commenting on Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s call last Friday to Umno members to vote for DAP candidates in the state polls for the sake of strengthening the Unity Government.

Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will hold their state elections in the second half of this year. -Bernama