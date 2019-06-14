Lokman Adam arrested by police

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Adam (pix), who was summoned by police yesterday to have his statement recorded over a report he lodged on a homosexual sex video allegedly involving two politicians, was arrested for obstructing police from executing its duties.

Lokman was nabbed at his house at Kajang Hillpark 2, Taman Teknologi, Kajang at about 6.45pm yesterday by a federal police CID team.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said Lokman, 46, was nabbed after he refused to hand over his cellphone for checking by a police officer.

“He refused to give us his cellphone and berated the police officer on duty. We also nabbed another man who was with him. The man had also obstructed the police team from carrying out its duties and provoked them,” he said last night.

Although Fadzil did not disclose the identity of the man, sources revealed that he was former Padang Serai Member of Parliament N. Gobalakrishnan, 59, who was with Lokman at the time.

It is learnt that both men were held for obstructing a civil servant from carrying out official duties under Section 186 of the Penal Code and taken to the Kajang police headquarters for further investigations.

Lokman was the first person to make a police report urging police to investigate the video that surfaced on social media, early Tuesday, allegedly of a Cabinet minister and a private secretary of a deputy minister.

About three hours before his arrest, Lokman had sent a text message to media personnel claiming police had seized two of his cellphones and raided his house.

“I lodged a police report against those involved in the sex acts in the video and those who circulated the video. I was called up by federal police of the special investigations unit to have my statement recorded but they want to confiscate both my cellphones and search my house. This is really the law of the jungle,” he said.