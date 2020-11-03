Lokman freed on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Former UMNO Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (pix), who was arrested last Sunday for allegedly issuing seditious statement, has been released on police bail.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director (Investigation and Law) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said Lokman was released yesterday.

“Police are completing the investigation paper on the case to be sent to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action,“ he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that Lokman was in remand after being arrested by the police at a restaurant near the Putra World Trade Centre for making a live video post on Facebook which allegedly contained seditious statement against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama