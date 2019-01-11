Lokman released on police bail, says Jamal Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR: Pemantau Malaysia Baharu president Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, who was arrested under the Sedition Act yesterday, was released today on police bail.

Sungai Besar UMNO Division chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, who disclosed this, said Lokman was released at about 10.30 am.

He said Lokman was detained to assist the investigation into a live video clip on ‘Kerajaan PH Cuba Melindungi Pembunuh Muhammad Adib’ (PH Government Trying to Protect Murderers of Muhammad Adib).

Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was the 24-year-old firefighter who was allegedly assaulted during the riots near the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on Nov 26 last year. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 18.

Jamal told Bernama he learned that Lokman had cooperated well with the police during his detention.

Lokman was summoned to Bukit Aman at 2 pm yesterday to give a statement and was arrested under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act.

Meanwhile, Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said Lokman was arrested by Bukit Aman police at 10 pm yesterday and held at the lockup at the Dang Wangi District Police headquarters. — Bernama