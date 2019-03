SEPANG: It was a moment How Geok Lan will never forget. She could only watch helplessly as her friends and fellow travellers were hit and crushed by falling rocks and boulders.

They were on vacation in Lombok, Indonesia and it was meant to be a joyful break for all of them. However, disaster struck.

The tour group, comprising 22 Malaysians had arrived at the Tiu Kelep Senaru waterfall in the afternoon.

Just after 2pm, the ground shook and rocks began tumbling down on them, she said upon her arrival at klia2 today.

“The rocks were just flying around and we ran to avoid being hit. Several of us sustained injuries on the head and legs in the process.”

Two of their travel companions were not so lucky. How said she saw one of them, Datin Tai Siew Kim, being hit by a rock.

“I saw her fall. She was gone just like that. We couldn’t save her.”

Another victim, Lim Sai Wah, was crushed under a pile of rocks. How said she was crying for help but no one could do anything.

“Several people tried to move the boulders but they were too big and heavy.”

How said when the tremors eased and then stopped, some of them were not able to move because of their injuries. However, a few who were not as badly injured went to look for help. “We waited for an hour before the rescuers found us. It felt like I had gone through the gates of hell and came back,” she said.

Meanwhile, Tai and Lim’s families, who had gone to Indonesia to claim their bodies, arrived at KLIA this afternoon.

Tai’s husband Datuk Teoh Yang Khoon, who is chief editor of China Press, was overcome with emotion when receiving his wife’s casket.

Also present were Transport Minister Anthony Loke’s press secretary Lim Swee Kuan, press secretary to the chief minister of Malacca Tan Boon Siang, Foreign Ministry deputy secretary-general Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin and Malacca state executive councillor Ginie Lim Siew Lin.

Loke joined them later at the cargo terminal.

Tai’s wake will be held at the Nirvana Centre in Kuala Lumpur and Lim’s remains will be sent back to Jementah in Johor.

How was among the quake survivors who arrived home today.

All were schoolmates at SJK (C) Jementah in Johor and members of their families. The trip to Lombok was their first one abroad this year.

Meanwhile, Nushirwan said the remaining injured Malaysians were receiving treatment and that their conditions were stable.

“However, we can’t tell when will they return but it is hoped that they will get back as soon as they recover,” he said.