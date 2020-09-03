Lone gunman robs Subang Jaya bank of RM20,000

PETALING JAYA : In the midst of a heavy downpour today, a lone gunman pulled off a robbery at a bank branch in SS15, Subang Jaya, near here, escaping with RM20,000.

The robber showed up at the Hong Leong bank branch at about 4.25pm armed with a pistol before pushing aside a security guard and firing a gunshot into the air.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Risikin Satiman said the robber then walked up to the bank tellers and ordered them to hand over the cash.

He said after bundling about RM20,000, the robber escaped.

Risikin said police were alerted to the robbery just several minutes later.

“There were no casualties in the incident and we swept the place for clues with the help of forensics police.” he said.

He urged those with information on the robbery to contact DSP Yeoh Chun Shyan at 03-7862 7222.