Lone suspect extorting used car dealers with acid

GEORGE TOWN: A serial culprit has caused damage to a dozen shops selling used cars by splashing acid and blackmailing dealers to cough up as much as RM10,000 to avoid a recurrence.

Northeast district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong, said that according to the owners of used vehicle outlets, they received a short messaging service (SMS) from the blackmailer after their shop and vehicles were splashed with acid.

“Until yesterday, we received another police report, making a total of 12 reports received since May 2, and the vandal has damaged as many as 43 cars and 18 motorcycles of various brands, which were splashed with acid and liquid resembling paint bleach.

“The total amount of loss suffered by the owners of the premises is RM60,000, and based on CCTV footage near the locations, we detected a man on a Yamaha 135 LC motorcycle who is believed to have committed the mischief,” he said when contacted here today.

He said that the suspect’s modus operandi was to target dealers of used vehicles by throwing a package containing red liquid, paint bleach or acid at the vehicles parked there.

Soffian said that the man was believed to have committed the mischief alone, between 3 pm and 6 am, and police have set up a special team and operation to track down the suspect.

“If the owner of the premises refuses to pay, the suspect threatens to repeat the act, and until now some premises were splashed with acidic liquid three times because they refused to pay, and thus far no shop owners have caved in,” he said.

He said that all 12 cases were being investigated under Section 427 and Section 385 of the Penal Code for mischief and extortion. He also urged the public with information to contact the police.

Meanwhile, he said that police received a report from the owner of a shop selling motorbikes in Jalan Datuk Keramat, here, who was also a target of the vandal at 10.42 pm yesterday, who caused cracks in the windows.

“We found gunshot fragments and cracks on the glass of the premises, believed to be caused by an air rifle and not firearms.

“The damage was believed to have been done by a suspect driving a black Proton Wira Aeroback with tinted windows. Thus far the shop owner has not received any SMS or been contacted by the suspect,” he said.

According to Soffian, police investigations show that the air rifle case is related to other shops splashed with acid. - Bernama