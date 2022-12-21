Long-awaited Christmas treat for Orang Asli

PETALING JAYA: STM Lottery Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd) threw a Christmas party for about 300 members of the Orang Asli Christian community in Rawang, Selangor recently.

The event was attended by Orang Asli communites from Gombak, Selangor and Raub in Pahang.

It was organised by Strategic Methods and Ongoing Achievements Bhd (Semoa), which is a non-governmental organisation that aims to help improve the living standard of Orang Asli in the country.

STM Lottery senior communications manager Giam Say Khoon said: “STM Lottery is very pleased to see the return of the Christmas party. It was held every year for the Christian Orang Asli community but was halted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope to bring cheer to everyone, including the underprivileged groups, so that they can also celebrate Christmas. We are also very proud of Semoa for continuing its good work, rain or shine, in providing a better quality of life for the Orang Asli community. Most importantly, it has made the indigenous community understand the importance of sending their children to school to receive an education.”

Giam said STM Lottery contributed RM30,000 for Semoa to organise the Christmas party and to give out food provisions to 800 adults and Christmas gifts to 500 children.

As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility under the Helping Hands programme, STM Lottery began to support Semoa’s Christmas party since 2013.

“During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the Christmas party was halted, and the company only contributed food provision to the Orang Asli community in Pahang and Selangor,” he said.