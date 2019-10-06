Long prison term awaits man for sexual abuse of daughter

KUALA TERENGGANU: A 41-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three sex-related charges involving his own daughter aged 11.

The father of two admitted committing incest, carnal intercourse against the order of nature, and recording a pornographic video via handphone, of his eldest daughter at a house in Marang around 11am and 5am between Sept 20 and Sept 21, this year.

He faces a minimum 10 to maximum 30 years imprisonment on the first charge under Section 376B of the Penal Code.

On the second charge, he faces up to 20 years imprisonment and whipping under Section 377B of the Penal Code, and on the third charge, up to 30 years imprisonment and not less than six strokes of the cane, under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Judge Jamaludin Mat set Oct 8 for sentencing. Deputy public prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah appeared for the prosecution while the man was unrepresented. — Bernama