KUALA LUMPUR: The government is to introduce the long-term social visit pass for international students who have completed their studies to meet the need for skilled labour in industries, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said this is one of the three new initiatives under the Malaysian Visa Liberalisation Plan, taking into consideration the contributions of the tourism and manufacturing sectors to national development.

“Another of the initiatives is to streamline the approval process for the employment pass for strategic investors in key sectors.

“The third is to improve the visa-on-arrival, social visit pass, and multiple-entry visa facilities to encourage the entry of tourists and investors, especially from India and China,” he said when tabling the Malaysia Madani Budget 2024 in Parliament.

Anwar said the government has agreed to relax the requirements for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme to increase the influx of foreign tourists and investors to Malaysia. -Bernama