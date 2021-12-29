Long Tiger, 3 others in remand for 4 days

JOHOR BAHRU: A remand order for four days was issued by the Tangkak Magistrate’s Court here today against an ethnic Rohingya man known as ‘Long Tiger who escaped police custody while at the court last Dec 15.

The remand order against Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, was issued by Magistrate Analia Kamaruddin, who also issued a similar order against three other individuals, aged 36,38 and 46, who are believed to be Abdul Hamim’s accomplices.

Abdul Hamim, who was re-arrested in Kedah yesterday, was detained for investigation under Section 223/224 of the Penal Code, while the detention of the three individuals was made under Section 216 of the same law for harbouring an offender.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani was reported to have said that Abdul Hamim was re-arrested at about 3 pm in Kedah.

Abdul Hamim was reported to have escaped police custody at the same court last Dec 15 when brought there to face an extortion charge.

He also has other cases pending, including for rape. — Bernama