‘Long Tiger’ arrested again, this time over alleged extortion

JOHOR BARU: A Rohingya man known as ‘Long Tiger’, who previously sparked controversy over alleged slander against a police officer from the Tangkak District Police Headquarters (IPD), was once again detained by police in Muar yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay in a statement today said the arrest was made at the Muar IPD about 5.45pm, after Long Tiger, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 34, was released following the expiration of his remand order over the slander case.

“Long Tiger has been arrested again in connection with another case reported in the Tangkak area involving extortion.

“The application for remand against him was made in accordance with the provisions under Section 11 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the magistrate has granted a three-day remand order from today until Tuesday (May 5),“ he said.

Ayob Khan said the police had taken action in accordance with the law, and the public was advised not to speculate as the case was still under investigation.

Yesterday, the police’s request to extend a remand order against Long Tiger to assist with investigations into the slander case was rejected by magistrate Zuraidah Abu Bakar, after finding no solid justification to do so.

Abdul Hamim was previously detained at his home in Muar on April 28, over an alleged slanderous statement against a police officer from the Tangkak IPD, and was subsequently remanded for five days to assist investigations. - Bernama