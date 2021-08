TANGKAK: A ethnic Rohingya man, nick-named “Long Tiger”, pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement of a former worker.

Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, made the plea before Magistrate Wan Nur Fariha Najwa Wan Azahan.

He was charged with committing both the offences on Luqman Hakeem Othman, 21, at a premises at Jalan Gambir 7, Bandar Baru Bukit Gambir here between 6pm and 7.05pm last July 12.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Syamilah Jalaluddin urged the court to not allow the accused bail for fear that he would intimidate witnesses in the case.

Following which Wan Nur Fariha Najwa did not allow Abdul Hamim bail and set Sept 8 for mention.

Abdul Hamim was represented by lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali, Muhammad Hariz Md Yusof and Muhammad Noor Azfar Noor Azmi. — Bernama