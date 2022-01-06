Long Tiger under remand at Sg Udang prison

JOHOR BAHRU: An ethnic Rohingya man known as ‘Long Tiger’ who escaped from custody on Dec 15 last year before being recaptured 13 days later, is currently undergoing remand and quarantine at the Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka, from Jan 5 to 18.

Johor acting police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said Long Tiger, whose real name is Abdul Hamim Ab Hamid, 32, was remanded for investigation under Section 388 of the Penal Code for extortion.

He said the individual was previously remanded at the Tangkak District Police Headquarters (IPD) from Dec 29 to Jan 3, according to Section 224 of the Penal Code.

“This prison remand relates to an old case under Section 388 of the Penal Code, when we get the charge sheet for (a case under) Section 224 of the Penal Code, then we will bring him out and charge him,“ he said during a press conference at the Johor Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

He said Long Tiger had to undergo quarantine for 14 days, which was part of the standard operating procedure (SOP) before entering the prison.

Meanwhile, he said eight individuals, namely a woman and seven local men in their 30s to 40s, who were also detained on suspicion of being in cahoots with Long Tiger had been released on police bail.

On Dec 15, Abdul Hamim was believed to have escaped through the main gate of the court at 11.55 am before the case against him under Section 388 of the Penal Code (extortion) was scheduled to begin.

Abdul Hamim, at the same time, also faces two hearings for charges under Section 506 of the Penal Code (threatening and imprisoning his former employee) and under Section 376 (rape).

Meanwhile, commenting on the flood situation in Johor, Khaw said so far the police had not received any reports of theft, death, or loss of individuals following the disaster.

“So far there have been no reports, and we have also sent personnel to protect the relief centres. The patrols are not only for COVID-19 SOP compliance, but focus is also given to relief centres and flood-affected houses left behind, so that the flood victims’ homes remain safe,” he said.

Khaw added that so far, no district police headquarters or stations in the state had been affected by the floods, while only the Bukit Kepong Emergency Gallery in Muar had been affected after being flooded up to about 6 inches high.

A total of 3,985 flood victims have been recorded in Johor as of 4 pm today, with 61 relief centres still operating involving five districts, namely Segamat, with the highest number of victims at 2,460; Tangkak (739); Muar (714); Batu Pahat (53); and Mersing (19). - Bernama