Long wait to enter Malaysia via Linkedua, claims MTGC

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Tourist Guides Council (MTGC) claims that tourists coming in via Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Expressway (Linkedua) by tour coaches have to wait for hours before entering Malaysia.

Its president Jimmy Leong Wie Kong said the situation is very concerning and unacceptable which could affect the tourism industry.

“Tourists coming in Linkedua by tour coaches at 8.30 am (today) are still waiting in the queue at 12.30 pm. It’s four long hours.

“RELA (Malaysian Volunteer Department) personnel are giving priority to local public buses but (this) is making the tour coaches move in slowly,” he said in a statement here, today.

He hopes that the Johor government was aware of the situation and would seriously look into the management of the entry points and look for solutions.

“Now that the borders are reopened, the industry should relook at serving the visitors better,” he added. - Bernama