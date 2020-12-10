Long walk to a job and financial independence

A PENNILESS man bent on finding a job in Johor has decided to walk more than 300km on the North South Expressway from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Baru, surviving on leftover he can find at rest areas.

Ustaz Ebit Lew (pix), who is known to reach out to the less fortunate, said the latter had declined his offer of help, insisting that he would walk all the way to his destination.

Lew’s Facebook posting of his encounter with the man on the expressway days ago has received many Likes from netizens, many of whom gave their well-wishes and blessings, Sin Chew Daily reported yesterday.

The religious teacher said he was on his way from Kuala Lumpur to Malacca in the evening four days ago when he saw the man walking along the expressway.

Surprised to see the same figure again on his return trip, he pulled over to talk to him.

He learnt the man, a Penangite who wanted to look for a job in Johor Baru, has decided to walk because he had no money.

The man, who was not named in the Sin Chew report, also told Lew he had survived on leftover he found along the way.

“I failed to persuade him to use public transport. I also offered to get him a job in Kuala Lumpur but he insisted on heading south and didn’t want to bother me or anyone else.”

Lew said the man told him he had worked temporarily in Kuala Lumpur and once tried to walk from Penang to Johor. “He declined my offer to give him a ride. In the end, I gave him some money. He told me he would reach Johor in two days and hope to meet me there one day if he could find a job.”

Lew said different people face different challenges in life and he prayed that, inshallah, the man would reach his destination safely.

While most netizens praised the determination shown by the man, a few were shocked that someone would actually walk from Kuala Lumpur to Johor.