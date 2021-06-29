Longer operating hours will only increase sales by 3%, say Indian restaurant owners

PETALING JAYA: Indian restaurant owners are urging the government to allow dining-in as their operations have been badly affected by MCO 3.0.

The ban on dine-in will add more stress to operators who have suffering for 15 months. They fear that more restaurants will close down permanently as operators are not able to meet basic needs of their employees and themselves.

We are eased very little by the government allowing allowing restaurants to operate from 6am to 10pm as it will only make 3% difference in daily sales, the Malaysian Indian Restaurant Owners Association president J. Suresh said today.

“(The) recent extension will lead many restaurant owners to bankruptcy and financial turmoil. (It is) very unfortunate to know recently a restaurant owner commit suicide due to unbearable stress on bad debts and commitments,” he said in a statement.

“Restaurants should be allowed to minimum seating capacity as operators are adhering to SOP set by the authorities. Minimum seating of two customers per table will at least able to support their daily management expenses.

“The government has to look in to ways and means to open up economy while fighting pandemic, it looks like we do have to live with this norm for little longer.”

Suresh said the only solution would be allowing restaurants to open with stricter SOP and guidelines.

“We wish to reiterate current measures to allow unlicensed vendors to operate in open areas but close restaurants is not a smart move. We notice greater crowed gathers at this places but SOP had been compromised so openly,” he added.